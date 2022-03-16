Binance USD 1-Day Volume Hits $5.35 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.95 billion and approximately $5.35 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00104349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,940,927,190 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

