BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.39. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

