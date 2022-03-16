BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BMRN stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

