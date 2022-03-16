Bismuth Trading Up 101.1% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $240.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003412 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.