BitForex Token (BF) Achieves Market Cap of $20.20 Million

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $354,599.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

