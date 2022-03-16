BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $707.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.