BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

