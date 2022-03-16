BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,917,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 222,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BST opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

