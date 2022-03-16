Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMAQ. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

BMAQ stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

