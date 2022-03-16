blooom inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

blooom inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. blooom inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.08. 1,290,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.