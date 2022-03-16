Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 973,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

