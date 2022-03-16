Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -56.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.7%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 114,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of 240.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 266,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

