BMO Capital Markets Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFW. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CFW stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$184.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

