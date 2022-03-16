BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.BGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$314.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$9.49 and a 52-week high of C$33.60.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

