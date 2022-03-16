BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 9,251,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,011. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

