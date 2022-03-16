BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $56.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.72. 3,678,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

