BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells $101,610.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

