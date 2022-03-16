Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BOLIF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$45.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

