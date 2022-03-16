boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Monday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

