Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.70

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brady by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brady by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.