Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

