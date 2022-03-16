BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.