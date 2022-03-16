Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
