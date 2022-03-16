Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

