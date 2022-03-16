BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,059. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

