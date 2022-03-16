Brian Mangano Buys 1,000,001 Shares of Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Brian Mangano acquired 1,000,001 shares of Swift Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.02 ($12,230.23).
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.
About Swift Media (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.