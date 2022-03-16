Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on BBI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
