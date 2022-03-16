Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BBI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.