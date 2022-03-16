BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 20,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,978,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $15,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

