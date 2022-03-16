Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

