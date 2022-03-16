Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 135,337 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

