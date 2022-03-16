BrightView Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BrightView in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.48 on Monday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

