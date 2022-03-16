Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

