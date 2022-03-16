Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.11. 121,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.