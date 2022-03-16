Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.03. 55,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

