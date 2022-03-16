Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,787. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.06 million, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

