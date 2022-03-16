Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,698,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

