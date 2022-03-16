Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $203.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

