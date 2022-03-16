Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ANAB stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

