Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $35.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 371.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

