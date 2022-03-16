Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.74. 17,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

