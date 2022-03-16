Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Price Target at $10.00

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

