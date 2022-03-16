Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 656.60

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.54).

A number of brokerages have commented on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 565.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -23.31.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

