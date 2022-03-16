Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $98.71

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

MSM stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

