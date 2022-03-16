Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Target Price at $89.43

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 220,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

