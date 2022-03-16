Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) PT at GBX 796

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.35).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.40) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

SFOR stock traded up GBX 31.61 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 443.61 ($5.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,953. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -91.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 486.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 630.

In related news, insider Martin Sorrell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,140.44). Also, insider Paul Roy bought 80,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($526,397.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750 in the last ninety days.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

