Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $19.08

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $767.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.