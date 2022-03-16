Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target at $360.00

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 157,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

