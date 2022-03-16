Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

