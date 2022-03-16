Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.56 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

