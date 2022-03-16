Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,170.06 ($15.22). Approximately 16,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 19,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.15).

The stock has a market cap of £139.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.22.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.