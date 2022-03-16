Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,170.06 ($15.22). Approximately 16,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 19,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.15).
The stock has a market cap of £139.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.22.
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)
