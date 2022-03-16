BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$114.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.60.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,489. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.11.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.