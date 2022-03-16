BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$114.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.60.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,489. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.